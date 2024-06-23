Pattaya International Pride Festival 2024 shines with “Pride For All” theme

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya International Pride Festival 2024, themed “Pride For All,” is a highlight of Pride Month celebrations, promoting equality and showcasing the diversity of the LGBTIQ PLUS++ community. The event aims to boost tourism and stimulate Pattaya’s economy.









District Chief Wikit Manarojkit, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, General Manager of Central Pattaya Khwanchai Boon-aree, and Yoshi Rinrada joined over 100 partner organizations from across Thailand to lead the Pattaya International Pride Festival 2024 parade on June 22. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin made a surprise appearance to welcome the parade participants before continuing his duties.

The vibrant activities included the magnificent Pride Parade, with participants waving rainbow flags in a grand celebration along the picturesque beachfront of Pattaya, known as one of the world’s most beautiful beaches. The parade commenced at Central Marina Shopping Center, preceded along Pattaya Beach Road, and concluded with a stunning walk on the Rainbow Carpet at Central Pattaya Shopping Center.





































