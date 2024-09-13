Popular Pattaya DJ dies unexpectedly

Carl Kingston, a host of Always Pattaya’s 103fm morning radio show, has died following a short illness. He had returned to UK to participate in Radio Caroline’s special broadcast to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Carl’s son Andrew said his father had so many friends all round the world and lived for radio right up to the end.

He began his broadcasting career with BBC Radio Humberside in 1974, followed by DJ work at Radio Caroline and then radio and satellite shows in several European countries and the USA. Initially, he was the host of Always Pattaya’s morning show on Wednesdays and Weekends (any day with a “W” in it he used to say), and became a regular host several weeks ago in the new show Wake Up With Megan.





































