Chiang Rai Airport stays operational despite flooding, set as relief center

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – The Airports of Thailand (AOT) has confirmed that Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport remains operational, with no disruptions to its core functions despite flooding in surrounding areas. The floodwaters have affected only the airport’s entrance and staff housing, leaving the passenger terminals, runways, and aircraft parking areas untouched. The airport continues to serve as a critical hub for passengers and emergency operations.



Kirati Kitmanawat, CEO of AOT, provided an update following his inspection of the airport on September 12, 2024. He assured the public that, despite flooding in nearby areas, flights are still able to take off and land as the airport’s infrastructure remains intact. Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport has sufficient backup power systems in place to ensure uninterrupted operations, even as electrical supply in certain areas was disrupted.

To aid stranded passengers and staff, AOT deployed six-wheeled trucks and government-provided vehicles to evacuate those trapped by flooding near the airport. Special transportation arrangements are in place for those needing to enter or exit the airport, ensuring safety and continuous service despite the challenging conditions.







However, all airlines operating at the airport, including Thai Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai VietJet, Nok Air, and Thai Lion Air, have canceled their flights for today due to the adverse weather conditions. Passengers are urged to stay informed about their flight statuses and to proceed with caution if traveling to the airport.

In response to the emergency situation, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, has directed AOT to transform Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport into a command center for relief efforts. The airport is now serving as the Ministry of Transport’s base for coordinating flood relief operations in Chiang Rai. The facility is equipped to assist not only passengers but also local residents affected by the floods.









AOT has prepared the airport’s multipurpose building to serve as a temporary shelter for displaced people, offering them food, water, and essential supplies. In addition, AOT has mobilized efforts to clear and maintain drainage systems around the airport. Pumps are on standby to remove any standing water, ensuring the airport remains fully functional. The Ministry of Transport, alongside other agencies, is using the airport as a logistics hub for coordinating relief efforts, including the transportation of food and essential goods to those in need.

Residents and passengers requiring further assistance or information are encouraged to contact Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport directly at 053 798 000 or via the airport’s official Facebook page.





































