Pattaya mayor films tribute video for upcoming retirement ceremony

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 12, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet participated in the filming of a special video for the upcoming retirement ceremony for government officials, scheduled for September 20 at Pattaya City Hall. The video, featuring contributions from students of Pattaya School 11, combines animation and narration to honour the retiring employees for their dedicated service.







This initiative not only celebrates the retirees’ commitment but also highlights the significance of involving youth in film production. The project aims to develop students’ skills and nurture their creative ideas within the film industry. It aligns with Pattaya’s broader goal of becoming a hub for creativity in the film sector, showcasing the talents of the next generation of filmmakers.





































