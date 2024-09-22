Pop Rock, Jazz, and Dance plus food and fireworks on Pattaya Beach comes again next weekend Sep 27-29

PATTAYA, Thailand – The highly anticipated Chonburi International Music Festival has officially begun! Running from September 20 to 22 (Fri-Sun) and again from September 27 to 29 (Fri-Sun), this six-day event features three stages packed with exciting performances across genres like Pop Rock, Jazz & Chill, and Dance.

Attendees can expect an impressive lineup of popular artists, delicious food, and beautiful fireworks along Pattaya Beach. Best of all, entry to this vibrant festival is free!



Event Details:

Location: Pattaya Beach (across from Hard Rock Hotel)

Dates: September 20-22 and September 27-29

Time: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Don’t miss out on the fun—head to Pattaya Beach and enjoy a memorable festival experience!









































