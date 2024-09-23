Experience the Invigorating Body Oil Massage at Karan Health Massage, Jomtien-Pattaya.

Karan Health Massage in Pattaya-Jomtien invites you to rejuvenate your mind and body with our signature Body Oil Massage. Perfectly blending relaxation and revitalization, our skilled therapists ensure a soothing experience tailored just for you.

Starting at only 500 baht for 60 minutes, this indulgent treatment relieves stress, eases muscle tension, and nourishes your skin, leaving you refreshed and revitalized. For the ultimate massage experience, we recommend treating yourself to 120 minutes for just 1000 baht – a journey into deep relaxation and renewal.

In today’s fast-paced world, taking time for yourself is essential. Recharge your energy and restore balance with Karan Health Massage. Visit us today and let us help you escape the hustle and bustle, even if just for a while.

Your well-being matters.

Call us for an appointment at Tel: 065 482 8755 – Email: [email protected]

Address: 29/1127 In front of The Riviera Jomtien. Jomtien 2nd Road, PATTAYA CITY, Thailand

