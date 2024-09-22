Fire contained at PVC plant in Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate

RAYONG, Thailand – The fire at the PVC production plant of Thai Plastic and Chemicals Public Company Limited (TPC) in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate has been successfully contained. Authorities are now monitoring air quality, which remains normal, while the potential health impacts on local residents are under evaluation.

At 3:30 PM on September 22, reports confirmed that the fire, which broke out at TPC’s PVC production facility, was fully controlled with no further smoke emissions. The company has officially declared the situation under control and ended emergency response procedures.



Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was caused by a chemical leak. TPC has issued an initial statement acknowledging the incident and affirming ongoing investigations into the cause.

Meanwhile, the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate Office dispatched teams to assess air quality in nearby communities, with results from six monitoring stations indicating air quality remained within normal levels during the incident.

Both TPC and the Industrial Estate Office have deployed personnel to local communities to check for any health impacts. Affected individuals will be provided with medical examinations at Chalerm Phra Kiat Hospital in Map Ta Phut if necessary.















































