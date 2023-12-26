Police handle drunken tourist refusing to pay bar bill.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign tourist who refused to pay for his drinks at a business on the Pattaya Walking Street was peacefully dealt with by the law enforcement team on December 24.

The tourist, whose name and nationality were not disclosed, was showing signs of intoxication and was reluctant to settle the bill, which amounted to 198 Thai Baht. The officials arrived at the scene after receiving a report from the business owner and managed to calm down the tourist and persuade him to pay for his drinks. No charges were filed against the tourist and no injuries were reported.







The Law and Order Division of the Pattaya City Administration, which oversees the law enforcement team, said that such incidents are rare and that most tourists are respectful and law-abiding. The division also said that it will continue to work with other authorities to maintain peace, safety, and orderliness in the city as it prepares for the holiday season.



























