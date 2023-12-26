Three incredible orangutans have found their way back home in Indonesia.

In a heartwarming ceremony at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the repatriation of three orangutans rescued from a transnational wildlife trafficking ring was celebrated.

Nobita (7 years old), Shisuka (7 years old, the only female), and Bryant (4 years old) were given a second chance at life after receiving care at a wildlife nursery in Ratchaburi province.







This special event was graced by the presence of Natural Resources and Environment Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, Indonesian Ambassador Rachmat Budiman, and other dignitaries, showcasing the strong bonds between our countries on the 73rd anniversary of diplomatic ties.

On a Garuda Indonesia Airline flight, these three amazing primates embarked on a journey back to their homeland, marking another beautiful chapter in the commitment to wildlife conservation.

Over the years, Thailand has rescued and repatriated a total of 71 orangutans to Indonesia, reaffirming the dedication to protecting these incredible creatures and preserving the beauty of our natural world. (PRD)





























