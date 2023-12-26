Maritime red flag alert as safety measures under scrutiny.

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a joint effort to ensure maritime safety and security, Pol. Col. Piyapong Ensan, the Superintendent of Tourist Police Division, and officers from the Port Authority Office and the Sea Security Control Unit, conducted a thorough inspection of boat operators at the Bali Hai Pier on December 25.

The officials scrutinized licenses issued by the Port Authority, certificates of vessel inspection, captain’s certificates, and tour business permits. They also emphasized the enforcement of safety measures for tourists, including restrictions on exceeding passenger limits, clear signage for passenger conduct, and the obligatory presence of life-saving equipment such as lifebuoys and life jackets.







Pol. Col. Ensan said that the inspection was part of the regular monitoring of the boat operators to ensure compliance with the regulations and standards. He said that the inspection also aimed to prevent accidents and incidents that could harm the tourists and the environment.

Moreover, law enforcement officers from the Tourist Police Division and Special Operations Unit conducted foot patrols along the Bali Hai Pier, ensuring the well-being of tourists and maintaining order. They also provided assistance and information to the tourists who wanted to travel by boat to nearby islands.

Simultaneously, a red flag was raised at the Sea Disaster Prevention Office in Pattaya, Port Authority Region 1. This mid-level red flag indicated a warning for small vessels, such as fishing boats, jet skis, speedboats, and paddleboats, to refrain from operation. Large fishing vessels were also advised to exercise caution and adhere strictly to instructions provided by the authorities. The red flag was raised due to the strong winds and high waves that could pose a risk to the small vessels. The Sea Disaster Prevention Office said that the red flag would remain until the weather conditions improved.





























