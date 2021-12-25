Platina Foundation donates 415,000 baht to Ban Jing Jai

The Platina Foundation donated 415,000 baht to the Ban Jing Jai Foundation to care for 86 children under their care.

Platina Foundation Director Andrè Skarbø and representatives from the Norwegian Seaman’s Church presented the symbolic cheque to Vutikorn Kamolchote Chairman of the administrative committee and Director Piangta Chumnoi on Dec. 23.







The visitors toured the buildings, classrooms and children’s quarters observe living conditions and determine what more help is needed.

The Ban Jing Jai kids performed two Thai musical shows for the guests, who gave them all gifts. Then everyone sat down for a pre-Christmas dinner.

Platina Seafood is a Norwegian fish company headquartered at Stranda, Norway. They provide a wide variety of products with main focus on salmon.

In addition to provide products directly out of Norway, they also have a sales office in USA located in Miami FL. They have established cold storages with their most popular products in Miami and Los Angeles to be able to provide their customers in North America with high quality products on a short notice.

Platina Seafood Norway is owned by managing director Mr. André Skarbø that has been in involved in salmon processing and sales for 25 years.





































