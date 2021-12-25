Thai government pledges to address doping issue following WADA ban

Failure to comply with international anti-doping regulations has resulted in Thailand being banned from flying its national flag at international sporting events. The Thai government is pledging to urgently address the issue, with a new anti-doping bill set to be presented to the Cabinet next week.







Authorities are set to address the ban imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Next Tuesday, the Cabinet will review a new anti-doping bill that complies with WADA’s anti-doping guidelines, with its official enactment expected in January.



In a parliamentary debate, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Sports Authority of Thailand had already responded to WADA’s allegations while acknowledging that it was difficult to amend the existing laws.







Mr. Phiphat said Thailand, as a sovereign nation, is not bound to fully comply with all the suggestions from WADA. However, the Thai government is eyeing more discussions with the agency after passing the new bill so it can have the ban lifted before the next Asian Games. (NNT)



























