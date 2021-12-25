Pattaya checkpoint inspects upcountry-bound vehicles

By Warapun Jaikusol
Pattaya police set up checkpoints to inspect vehicles and drivers for registrations, licenses and alcohol in preparation for the long New Year holidays.

Banglamung police checked vehicles leaving Pattaya for licenses, helmets and alcohol before the “seven dangerous days” of the New Year’s holiday begins.

Pol. Capt. Tawanrat Eiwwiboothanakit oversaw 20 officers at the checkpoint on Sukhumvit Road in front of Banglamung Police Station Dec. 24.



The seven “dangerous” days run Dec. 27-Jan. 3.

Outbound vehicles headed for long drives back to the provinces were checked to ensure they and their drivers were licensed and registered, that the vehicles were in good working order and no one was drinking. Motorcyclists were checked for helmet use.

The checkpoint was divided into three lanes to avoid congestion on Sukhumvit.

Bikers were checked for helmets and licenses.


Even a motorbike sidecar driver was inspected for licenses and permits.









