Pattaya checkpoint inspects upcountry-bound vehicles

Banglamung police checked vehicles leaving Pattaya for licenses, helmets and alcohol before the “seven dangerous days” of the New Year’s holiday begins.

Pol. Capt. Tawanrat Eiwwiboothanakit oversaw 20 officers at the checkpoint on Sukhumvit Road in front of Banglamung Police Station Dec. 24.







The seven “dangerous” days run Dec. 27-Jan. 3.

Outbound vehicles headed for long drives back to the provinces were checked to ensure they and their drivers were licensed and registered, that the vehicles were in good working order and no one was drinking. Motorcyclists were checked for helmet use.

The checkpoint was divided into three lanes to avoid congestion on Sukhumvit.































