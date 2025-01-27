Pattaya Chinese New Year Festival 2025 kicks off with colorful celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inaugurated the Pattaya Chinese New Year Festival at Lan Pho Public Park in Naklua. The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Ms. Tithipan Phetrakul, city council members, government officials, and honored guests.

The festival celebrates the Chinese New Year and highlights the importance of promoting tourism during this festive period, which plays a key role in boosting Pattaya’s economy. The event showcases cultural activities, Thai-Chinese arts, and traditions passed down through generations. It also serves to increase Pattaya’s visibility both domestically and internationally.







The city has decorated major areas such as New Naklua Market, Old Naklua Market, and Walking Street with vibrant Chinese lanterns, creating Instagram-worthy spots. The color red dominates the decorations, symbolizing good luck, happiness, prosperity, and longevity. Visitors and locals are invited to check in at Pattaya City Hall.

This year, the festival includes a “Chinese Beauty Pageant” with a grand prize of 100,000 baht, as well as Chinese cultural performances, including dragon and lion dances. Additionally, popular artists from the band “Safe Planet” will perform.

On January 29, at 9:00 AM, Pattaya will hold a traditional ceremony to honor sacred ancestors and deities at three locations:

In front of the King Taksin Memorial Monument

The King Chumphon Memorial Monument (Khao Pratumnak Hill)

The Sawang Boriboon Foundation Pattaya

These events reflect the rich traditions of the local Thai-Chinese community and promote tourism, contributing to the local economy while celebrating the global Chinese New Year.













































