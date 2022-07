Bali Hai Pier’s multipurpose zone again was filled with cars as tourists flocked to Pattaya for the four-day holiday weekend.

With so many Thais driving to town to visit Koh Larn, Pattaya City Hall has employed the zone recently turned into a skate park to house 200 vehicles.







It was first used for parking earlier this month for the five-day Buddhist holiday weekend. Parking over the King’s birthday weekend is free and security is on site around the clock.