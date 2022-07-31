Thailand targets 30 million tourists generating 2.38 trillion baht in revenue by 2023

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pointing to revitalize the nation’s tourism industry with new strategies and campaigns, targeting 30 million tourists and 2.38 trillion baht in revenue by 2023.







TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that the TAT will integrate its market strategy with its five-year policy (2023-2027) to increase the standards of the tourism industry in all areas. Three strategic goals are outlined in the strategy: (1) Drive Demand, which emphasizes sustainable, high-quality tourism; (2) Shape Supply, which builds value and raises tourism standards through a new tourism ecosystem; and (3) Thrive for Excellence, which improves the organization’s efficiency as it moves toward becoming a data-driven organization and boosts its competitiveness in the market.





The TAT will advance tourism for domestic and international tourists through “meaningful travel,” which will be able to give guests with important and important encounters. The program is part of the “Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters” campaign, which was propelled to bring back guests and offer assistance the tourism segment return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024. (PRD)

































