Central Pattaya Road power pole removal delayed until end of August

The Provincial Electricity Authority postponed plans to remove now-unused utility poles on Central Road until the end of August due to lagging sidewalk repairs.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a July 27 meeting on the progress of the PEA’s project to bury overhead wires. There, PEA construction manager Wattanachai Lukkum said the project is nearly complete, with wires buried on three of four roads: Central Road, Third Road and South Road.







Only Walking Street remains incomplete, but that work should finish by the end of August, he added.

The next step is to remove the power poles that no longer are needed. The posts on Central Road were supposed to be removed starting Aug. 9, but the work will be postponed until the end of the month, in five-day increments.





Wattanachai said the delay was necessary because of work to repair Central Road’s sidewalks to install new light poles. He claimed that project was not planned in tandem with the PEA and conflicts with the utility pole removal, as the city has been pouring concrete around poles that still need to be removed.































