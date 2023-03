A motorcyclist died after slamming into the rear of a tractor-trailer in Pattaya.

A helmetless Chinnawat Jaichum, 38, died at the scene of the March 20 wreck on Sukhumvit Road in front of Makro Cash & Carry in South Pattaya.

The big rig driver, identified only as Chalong said he was delivering goods to Makro and making a left turn into the parking lot when he heard Chinnawat’s Honda Wave crash into the trailer.