Pattaya youth representing Chonburi at National Esports Competitions

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Chonburi Esports Association, in collaboration with Pattaya City and Pohthisampitthayakarn School, launched a project aimed at developing youth talent for the professional esports industry, Dec 12. The event, which took place at Phothisamphan Pitthayakarn School, was presided over by Mr. Kritsana Boonsawat, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, alongside Mr. Siam Mak-Usa, Director of Phothisamphan Pitthayakarn School. The project attracted over 200 participants from three prominent schools in Pattaya.







Esports is a rapidly growing industry globally, gaining significant attention in Thailand. Beyond providing youth with opportunities to showcase their competitive skills, Esports plays a vital role in creating careers and fostering the country’s digital economy. This has led the Prime Minister’s Office, in partnership with the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Esports Association of Thailand, to assign the Chonburi Esports Association to organize the Esports Professional Development Program across the nation.

The program aims to train and elevate youth into professional Esports careers in four key areas: developing athletes to excellence, managing Esports teams, enhancing expertise in refereeing, and raising standards for international-level competitions.







The program also focuses on fostering collaboration between government agencies, private organizations, industry experts, and youth, offering opportunities for experience exchange and mentorship from experienced professionals. This will inspire and support Thai youth in reaching international Esports standards.

This event marks the second edition of the program in Chonburi, following its first at Burapha University. It is the 20th session of the nationwide initiative, with Phothisamphan Pitthayakarn School selected as the training venue.







The program attracted over 200 youths from Pattaya’s three well-known schools: Pattaya 11 School, Maryviit School, and Phothisamphan Pitthayakarn School. Prior to the training, nine youth Esports athletes from Pattaya were introduced as representatives of Chonburi to compete in the 40th National Youth Games, “Shark Youth Games,” from March 23 to April 3, 2025.

These athletes will compete in ROV team events, including male and mixed teams. This is a proud moment for Pattaya City, and it is hoped that this achievement will inspire other youth in the community. The next training session will take place in Phitsanulok.









































