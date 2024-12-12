Santa’s little helper sells garlands to spread Christmas cheer at Pattaya Intersection

PATTAYA, Thailand – A couple dressed in Santa Claus outfits were spotted selling flower garlands at a red-light intersection beneath the motorway bridge on Sukhumvit Road in North Pattaya, on December 12. The festive duo caught the attention of both tourists and motorists, who eagerly snapped photos while waiting at the traffic light, adding a fun and vibrant touch to the busy street scene.

Kritsada Boonsopa, 37, a garland vendor, shared that during the Christmas and New Year period, he wanted to bring some cheer and color to the streets. “I usually sell flower garlands, but sales tend to dip around this time of year. So, I thought, why not dress up as Santa Claus to attract attention and increase sales,” he explained.







The couple, who have been donning the Santa suits for two days, plan to continue the festive attire until after the New Year. Kritsada mentioned that he will keep the tradition alive for other holidays as well, dressing accordingly to match the occasion.

The couple typically sells garlands twice a week during their free time, as they already have a regular sales spot. They encourage passersby to support their Santa Claus garland stand and spread the holiday cheer.











































