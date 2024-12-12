Pattaya’s Daily Traffic Woes – No events, yet major traffic jams persist

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite there being no major events or festivals, Pattaya continues to struggle with heavy traffic congestion, especially on weekdays. On December 12, traffic moving into central Pattaya and the Pattaya intersection was at a standstill, causing frustration among residents and commuters.







The lack of special events did not alleviate the usual traffic troubles, with long lines of vehicles stretching for miles. The traffic congestion is largely attributed to the city’s narrow roads, constant construction, and an increasing number of tourists and vehicles.

Local authorities are facing growing concerns as the traffic situation continues to worsen, with more residents expressing their dissatisfaction over the delays and lack of effective solutions. This persistent issue has become a daily challenge for both locals and visitors trying to navigate Pattaya’s bustling streets.



































