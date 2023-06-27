Global warming linked to seawater anomaly on Najomtien beach

Pattaya, Thailand – Residents of Village 8 in Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, raised concerns on June 24 regarding the unusual condition of the seawater at Soi Najomtien 52, when they reported a change in color to brown, a strong foul odor, foamy water, a high number of dead fish along the shoreline, and instances of eye and nasal irritation.

Mayor Rapeephan Rattanaliem of Najomtien Municipality, accompanied by municipal officials, conducted an inspection of the affected area on June 26. Contrary to previous reports, they discovered that the seawater no longer emitted a foul odor and showed no signs of contamination.







Mayor Rapeephan explained that upon receiving the complaint, the officials swiftly collaborated with the Port Authority and the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion Office No. 13 in Chonburi. Extensive investigations were carried out on Saturday and Sunday, during which no toxins or chemicals were detected.

It is suspected that the observed phenomenon could be attributed to the effects of global warming, leading to the demise of algae and a subsequent decrease in the water level. As the seawater receded, an unpleasant odor emerged. However, as the water level rose once more, the decaying algae were swept away, resulting in the dissipation of the odor.







At present, Na Jomtien Beach has returned to its normal conditions, aligning with expectations for this particular season. The findings from the investigation have eased concerns regarding ongoing contamination. Mayor Rapeephan reassured the residents that Najomtien Municipality remains committed to monitoring the situation closely and ensuring the welfare of the community.

















