Pattaya turns red for Chinese New Year

Pattaya is turning red for Chinese New Year.

City hall began this week decorating Beach Road and other major streets with red lanterns and other ornaments to commemorate this weekend’s holiday.

The lanterns were turned on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. with plenty of tourists happy to take selfies.

From Walking Street to Naklua Road, businesses also got in on the act, decorating their storefronts to mark the occasion.







This year, the Chinese New Year falls on 22 January, marking the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit. The Spring Festival, lasting 16 days, is filled with fun activities and traditions. Everything is painted in red during this festival.

The Chinese consider red an auspicious color. It’s a color of celebration especially in the year of the white Rabbit, symbolizing hope, peace, prosperity, longevity and happiness.

































