Bangkok Yaowarat market lively ahead of Chinese New Year

Shoppers of Chinese descent on Friday flock to Yaowarat, Bangkok’s China Town to buy food and other items used in ceremonies to pay respect to ancestors during the Lunar New Year.

Traders are upbeat on the return of customers after it was quite somber during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The director-general of the Internal Trade Department Wattanasak Sur-iam visited a market on Yaowarat Road to monitor goods prices.

He said prices of most goods are similar to those sold during the Chinese New Year period last year except premium food and some products with imported ingredients like noodle.







The price of oranges is a little higher as it is almost the end of its harvest season.

He said the Commerce Minisry joined force with supermarkers, wholesale and retail operators, markets to launch a discount capaign for food and necessities.

Consumers can buy boiled chicken at 125 baht per kilogram at Big C, Lotus’s, Tops supermarket and fresh markets, participating in the campaign.

Fresh chicken costs 65 baht per kilogram at Makro. A set of worship items, which costs 99 baht are available at 4,600 locations across the country. (TNA)

































