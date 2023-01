The Thai-Chinese Trade and Asia Economy Association met with Pattaya officials to plan activities for soon-returning Chinese tourists.

Tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai met Jan. 17 with association President Apinya Pramoj and advisor Prajongjit Plaivej to collaborate on tourism-promotion activities to boost the economy and to build good relation between Thailand and China

They discussed filming of Chinese movies in Pattaya, a music festival during Songkran in April and a running event.