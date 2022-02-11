Royal Thai Navy handling new oil spill off Rayong’s coast

The Royal Thai Navy is currently handling a new oil spill that was found off the coast of the coast on Thursday.

According to Royal Thai Navy spokesperson Vice Admiral Pokkrong Manathatphalin, Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) has reported a new leak from a single point mooring (SPM) near Map Ta Phut area, causing an oil slick 20 kilometers from the coast. The company said they have categorized the leak as a Tier 1 incident, meaning the oil leak is not in excess of 20 tons.







The Royal Thai Navy has been asked to inspect the incident and help contain the oil spill. Officials said that the situation is currently under control and the oil slick is unlikely to reach the coast. The governor of Rayong has convened an emergency meeting of local agencies to deal with the aftermath of the oil spill, while an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of this new incident.

The latest incident happened just a week after authorities completed cleaning up an oil slick caused by the oil leak on January 25, 2022. (NNT)



























