Pattaya traffic inspector celebrates birthday with charity event for abused children

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong Nimsuwan, the Traffic Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, celebrated his birthday on July 26 by making merit and performing good deeds, hosting lunch for children residing at the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center.









Lt. Col. Phanupong invited his fellow police officers and community members to join him in this meaningful event. Among the guests supporting the benevolent traffic inspector were Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Pol. Maj. Gen. Mana Inpitak, Deputy Commissioner of Police Region 2, Pol. Col. Navin Teerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, along with many friends, colleagues, and representatives from various public and private agencies.





Expressing his gratitude, Lt. Col. Phanupong thanked all his associates, superiors, honoured guests, and agency representatives for their donations in cash and kind, which totalled approximately 200,000 baht. He emphasized that he did not wish to receive gifts or items but intended for this to be a charitable activity for the children.







The Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center lovingly known as Kru Ja’s Home, under the Child Protection Development Foundation, currently cares for 27 disadvantaged and abused children, from kindergarten, primary, and lower secondary levels. The centre is staffed by four caregivers, with Mr. Supakorn Noja (Kru Ja) serving as the director.

“Our centre provides a safe environment, opportunities to attend school, and assistance from counsellors and social workers. Charity organizations provide ongoing scholarships for children taking refuge at the centre,” said Mr. Supakorn Noja.









He also highlighted the fundamental role of the ATCC program in tracking and arresting dozens of child traffickers and paedophiles. “Most people charged in Thailand with child sexual abuse are foreign sex tourists who use agents active in human trafficking. Many appear outwardly to have good jobs and are wealthy, which helps to conceal their paedophilia. Many of the young victims are orphans or products of broken homes or were sold into the trade by poor families,” Mr. Supakorn added.

To know more about ATCC and offer your assistance please call Kru Ja at 0922324924, 0819499349. Email: [email protected] website: www.atcc.or.th





































