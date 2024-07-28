Large monitor lizard causes panic at Sri Racha CCTV shop

SRI RACHA, Thailand – A large monitor lizard, weighing approximately 20 kilograms, entered a CCTV installation shop near the Saint Paul Convent School intersection in Sri Racha, causing panic among the shop staff. They called the local disaster prevention and aid unit, reporting that a large, crocodile-like creature had entered their shop and needed urgent assistance.









The shop was secured to prevent the lizard from escaping, and the staff waited anxiously for help to arrive. The rescue workers encountered a feisty lizard that resisted capture, swinging its tail aggressively to keep the rescuers at bay. The team used a noose made of wire to carefully loop around the lizard’s neck, a task that took about 10 minutes due to the animal’s defensive behaviour.

Once secured, the team brought the monitor lizard outside to prevent any damage to the shop’s property. They then tied its legs before three firefighters lifted the reptile onto a pickup truck. The monitor lizard was transported safely and released back into the wild, ensuring it could return to its natural habitat.





































