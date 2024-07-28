Kite flying at Jomtien beach thrills the senses for all ages

PATTAYA, Thailand – Looking for the perfect weekend getaway? Jomtien Beach is an excellent destination where you can enjoy delicious food, refreshing sea breezes, and the delightful activity of kite flying.

On weekends, many people seek relaxation, whether it’s hanging out with friends or exploring tourist spots. A popular choice is to unwind at the beach, and Jomtien Beach stands out as a favorite. With its clean and spacious shoreline, it’s ideal for leisurely activities and offers a serene atmosphere that draws both locals and tourists alike.









Surrounding Jomtien Beach are famous seafood restaurants such as Poo Pen Restaurant and Lung Sawai Seafood. These spots provide the perfect setting to savor a meal while enjoying breathtaking sea views. Whether you’re in the mood for a seafood feast or just a light snack, the local eateries cater to all tastes, enhancing your beach day with delicious culinary experiences.





Kite flying has recently become a popular activity at Na Jomtien Beach. Both Thai and international tourists, including children and adults, can be seen flying kites, adding a splash of color to the sky. Many visitors purchase kites from vendors near the beach, embracing this fun activity while soaking in the beautiful surroundings.

A local toy vendor shared that kite flying has become a common sight at the beach during weekends. The vendor, who began selling toys out of a personal passion for kite flying, expressed joy at seeing tourists participate in this activity. Although the area is less crowded than during the high season, they encouraged more visitors to come and enjoy the beach and its activities.







Jomtien Beach offers more than just kite flying. Its tranquil setting makes it the perfect spot for various activities, whether you’re with family, friends, a significant other, or even on a solo retreat. You can lounge on the sand, take a dip in the sea, or simply stroll along the shore, all while enjoying the gentle sea breeze and scenic views.





































