Pattaya tourist police ensure safety for travelers heading to Koh Larn amid weather warnings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourist Police, led by Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensan, along with the regional marine office, city officials, and boat operators, conducted safety assessments for travelers heading to Koh Larn on October 26. This follows the issuance of a red flag warning due to strong winds and waves reaching heights of 1.5 to 2 meters, which pose risks to maritime safety.



The officials informed boat operators at Koh Larn and Laem Bali Hai pier, advising small single-engine speedboats to refrain from setting out. However, boats with two engines or more, as well as passenger ferries, were permitted to operate with extra caution. Additionally, measures were taken to assist tourists in boarding and disembarking from vessels, emphasizing the importance of wearing life jackets throughout their journey.

Authorities will continue to monitor wave conditions closely in collaboration with the Pattaya Marine Office and local officials to ensure the safety of all tourists traveling by sea.













































