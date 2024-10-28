Pattaya City accelerates road repairs after complaints of large potholes and flooding

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is taking swift action to address public complaints regarding dangerous road conditions, particularly large potholes and flooding along the route from the Pheniad Chang intersection towards the Hollywood entertainment area and the Phettrakul three-way intersection in North Pattaya (Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 7). Residents traveling on this road have expressed concerns over safety, as they must navigate carefully to avoid accidents and potential damage to their vehicles.



In response to these complaints, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet has instructed the Pattaya Engineering Department to expedite repairs. On October 25, city officials deployed a JCB excavator to excavate and level the road surface, aiming to reduce the risk of accidents and facilitate safer travel for both residents and visitors. The city is committed to ensuring that road conditions are improved for all who use these essential routes.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/pattaya-city-officials-repair-damaged-road-caused-by-tour-buses-citizens-point-out-several-more-477378



















































