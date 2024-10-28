Residents in Pattaya demand action against noisy beer bar celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local residents in Soi Buakhao area of South Pattaya voiced their frustration over a beer bar that has been causing disturbances by celebrating late into the night with loud horn blasts on October 26. Residents have been enduring sleepless nights for over two weeks as the noise disrupts their rest, often waking them in the middle of the night.



A resident, identified as “Orn” (a pseudonym), shared surveillance footage of the noise and explained the situation. She stated that the newly opened bar, which has been operating for about a month, uses air horns instead of traditional bells to signal drinking celebrations for customers. The loud blasts have startled residents in surrounding apartments, leading some to complain or even move out due to the incessant noise.

The owner of the nearby apartments has also faced complaints from tenants about the disturbances. Despite previous discussions with the bar’s management and reports to the Pattaya Police Station to address the issue, there has been no response or change from the bar.







Another resident, “Dao” (a pseudonym), who has lived in the area for a month, described her experience of being jolted awake by the horn noise that resembles a truck horn. With early morning work commitments, she emphasized the importance of a peaceful environment at night and urged the bar to replace the horns with a bell system, as is commonly practiced by other establishments.

Residents have collectively called on local authorities, including the Pattaya Police and the Banglamung District Office, to investigate and resolve the ongoing noise issue.







































