Pattaya to set up ‘Golden Trade Zones’ for street hawkers

Pattaya will establish zones outside local tourist attractions to allow hawkers to sell their wares legally.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said Nov. 23 that the “Golden Trade Areas” will be set up at Bali Hai Pier and other landmarks where vendors can sell food, souvenirs and locally made products without being hassled by police and where they’re not a nuisance to tourists.







Poramet said city hall is aware that despite Pattaya’s resurgent tourism industry, people are still worried about their finances, especially in the face of high inflation. Trading zones are one way to help people earn extra income, he said.

City hall also will run marketing campaigns encouraging people to spend more at local stores and vendors, Poramet said.





































