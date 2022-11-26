Dog-catchers get to work after car damaged by strays chasing cat

Sattahip dog catchers picked up a dozen stay canines after a local shopper complained his car was damaged by a pack of dogs chasing a cat in the middle of the night.

Phuthanet Silawong, said his Toyota Camry was scratched up by five dogs trying to get a cat hiding under it while he was parked at the Sattahip Market Nov. 22.







The next day, Sattahip Deputy Mayor Torsak Trakulthongchai and Pairoj Masang, head of the district’s Livestock Office, joined dogcatchers at the market and corralled nine male and three female strays. They were taken to a navy-run dog shelter in Sattahip.

Torsak said Sattahip always is working to control the stray dog population, but has focused its efforts on sterilization and vaccination versus dog-catching. But he promised Livestock Office workers would continue to round up soi dogs in the area.















































