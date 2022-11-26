Tourist police sweep up 36 suspected hookers on Pattaya Beach

Pattaya tourist police rounded up 36 suspected Beach Road prostitutes following a spike in gold and wallet thefts by transgender streetwalkers.

Pol. Lt. Col. Pitchaya Kiewplung dispatched the squad of officers and police volunteers Nov. 22 with specific orders to target ladyboys loitering on the beach. When the women saw police coming, they scattered, heading out on to the sand to escape, but to no avail.







Their names and identification cards were recorded, photos taken and each told to hit the road. Police also said loitering in groups is not allowed.

The sweep came after an Indian tourist narrowly escaped having a 285,000-baht gold necklace stolen by four ladyboys on the beach at Soi 13.





































