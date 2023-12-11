Pattaya to host a world-class tourism event in 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – A delegation of event managers, led by Dr. Chanyuth Hengtrakul, former Secretary to the Ministry of Education, met with Pattaya Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet on December 7, to propose a new format for a tourism promotion event in Pattaya. The event, scheduled for April 2024, is expected to attract over 200,000 participants and boost the local economy.









The delegation, which included Mr. Vince Lau and Mr. Jeffrey Hunang, presented and discussed the event management format with the Pattaya City officials, who expressed their interest and support for the initiative. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat, Mrs. Ampai Sakdanukulchit Slyvinski, the Head of Tourism and Sports for Chonburi Province, and the Pattaya City Mayor’s working committee.

During the meeting, Dr. Chanyuth and the event managers sought cooperation from the city hall in the inspection of the venue’s readiness for the upcoming event. They also explained the benefits and objectives of the event, which they described as a fair and festive event that would showcase Pattaya’s culture, attractions, and hospitality to the world.







The event management team will submit a detailed proposal to Pattaya City after the meeting for further consideration. Following Pattaya’s approval, the proposal will be forwarded to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports for the next steps. The event, which has been successfully organized worldwide, is touted as a groundbreaking tourism promotion activity that will not only contribute significantly to the local economy but also attract global tourists. The event organizers hope that the event will enhance Pattaya’s reputation as a leading destination for leisure and business travelers.



























