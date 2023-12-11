New Tourist Police Chief meets Pattaya City Mayor

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and the city’s administrative team welcomed Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, the newly appointed Tourism Police Chief, Royal Thai Police (RTP) Region 4, Section 2, Sub-Division 1, responsible for Pattaya and surrounding areas.

The meeting on December 7 provided an opportunity to discuss the strategies for collaboration and coordination in the new role, as well as initiatives to enhance safety and confidence among residents and tourists. The two leaders engaged in discussions regarding the approaches to their respective duties and emphasized the importance of cooperation among all stakeholders in the ongoing efforts for city improvement.







The focal point of these efforts is to strengthen security measures, ensuring the well-being and assurance of both the local population and visitors to Pattaya. The meeting underscored the commitment to collaborative governance and highlighted the significance of a unified approach in the ongoing development and transformation of Pattaya. Both parties expressed optimism about working together to create a safer and more comfortable environment for residents and tourists alike, looking ahead to future endeavors in the city’s progress.





























