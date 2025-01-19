Pattaya to host 28th annual ‘BURAPA PATTAYA BIKE WEEK 2025’ Feb 13-15

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Secretary Kiattisak Sriwongchai presided over the press conference for the 28th edition of the “BURAPA PATTAYA BIKE WEEK & THE WAY LIFE NEVER WAR” on January 17.

The event was attended by Pattaya City Council Vice President Banjong Bandhurayapuk, along with key figures including Prasarn Nikaji, President of the Burapa Motorcycle Club, Chaiwat Tamthai, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya Office, and Hatairat Phoket, Director of Terminal 21 Pattaya Shopping Mall, among others.







The 28th edition of the event will take place from February 13 to 15, at the Eastern National Sports Center, Soi Chaiyapruek 2 in Pattaya. The festival aims to attract both Thai and international tourists, contributing to the city’s tourism-driven economy. The event is expected to stimulate local economic activity, while promoting safe motorcycle riding practices, and aligns with Pattaya’s “Better Pattaya” tourism initiative for sustainable growth.

Kiattisak expressed gratitude to all participants and emphasized the significance of the long-running event in boosting tourism diversity and creating local economic benefits. The event invites bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world to join this exciting celebration.











































