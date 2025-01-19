Pattaya Mayor drives efforts to revitalize Naklua’s historic area

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet conducted a field survey of the Naklua area to explore plans for revitalizing the community’s landscape on January 18. The objective is to enhance the area’s walkability and support public activities, fostering a vibrant, accessible public space.

The survey was conducted in collaboration with key stakeholders including members of the Pattaya City Council, tourism promotion representatives, and members of the Naklua Cultural Heritage Restoration Group. The initiative is part of the “Naklua Vision,” a project co-organized by Pattaya City, Pan Mueang Company, and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.







The “Naklua Vision” seeks to restore Naklua as a creative, thriving old town, where local culture and heritage are preserved, and both the economy and tourism are boosted. As part of the effort, public participation will be sought through community-driven planning, and public spaces will be redesigned to encourage walking and public events. The project aims to bring Naklua’s historical charm into a modern, health-conscious, and tourism-friendly environment, promoting long-term sustainability for the area’s residents and visitors.





















































