Naval Commander ensures public safety as fire in Sattahip’s Khao Kathing area is brought under control

PATTAYA, Thailand – Admiral Chirapol Wongwit, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, provided updates on the ongoing efforts to manage the wildfire in the Khao Kathing area, located in Sattahip, Chonburi on the evening of January 18. The fire, which had been threatening both natural reserves and nearby villages, was initially reported to have caused concern as it spread toward residential areas. However, thanks to the swift intervention of the Royal Thai Navy, the situation is now largely under control.







The fire, which had already ignited in two separate incidents over a short period, prompted immediate action from the Navy. Upon receiving a request for support from local authorities, the Navy deployed both personnel and specialized equipment to assist in firefighting efforts. Helicopters were sent to conduct aerial water drops, while ground teams worked in conjunction with fire trucks to battle the blaze.

In a statement, Admiral Chirapol assured the public that the situation was being managed effectively, with the fire no longer threatening residential areas. The Navy had successfully secured the most vulnerable parts of the affected zone, and only remote areas that were difficult to access remained at risk. Despite the challenges of the terrain, firefighting teams continued their efforts to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The origin of the fire is still under investigation, as it is suspected to have been caused by a wildfire, but the exact source remains unclear. Investigations are ongoing to identify the cause, and authorities have assured the public that all measures are being taken to safeguard communities from further harm.

In the meantime, additional efforts were made to ensure that residents in the surrounding areas could rest easy. The Navy’s efforts, combined with those of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment, were pivotal in preventing the fire from causing greater damage. Firefighters, including forestry personnel, were seen hiking up the hills to combat the blaze at its source. Their hard work has so far yielded positive results, as the fire is being contained.







Admiral Chirapol expressed his gratitude to the local residents and government agencies for their support, and emphasized the importance of such collaborative efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of the local population. The public has been reassured that the fire’s impact will remain contained, and all necessary measures will continue to be taken to restore normalcy to the area.













































