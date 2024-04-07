Pattaya to expect very hot weather, strong winds and thunderstorms April 8-11

The Department of Meteorology reports that Thailand is experiencing hot to very hot weather conditions, with the northern region recording temperatures ranging from 38 to 43 degrees Celsius. The department warns of a heat wave from April 8 to 11, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and localized hail in some areas, along with the possibility of lightning strikes.

Over the next 24 hours, low atmospheric pressure due to the prevailing heat across Thailand will lead to generally hot weather conditions, with thunderstorms expected mainly during midday. Citizens are advised to take care of their health due to the intense heat, avoiding prolonged outdoor activities. In some areas, the southeastern wind will bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, potentially leading to thunderstorms.







Furthermore, from April 8 to 11, a high-pressure system or a cold air mass from China will descend over northern Thailand and the South China Sea. This, coupled with the prevailing hot weather in northern Thailand, will result in the onset of the summer storm season, characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, and localized hail, with the possibility of lightning strikes in some areas. The impact will begin in the northeastern region first, followed by other regions.

Dust particles during this period: In the northern, northeastern, and central regions, there is a moderate to high accumulation of dust particles/smog due to weak winds prevailing in these areas.







Weather forecast for Thailand:

-Northern Region: Generally hot weather with thunderstorms in some areas during midday. Lowest temperature: 21-28 degrees Celsius, highest temperature: 38-43 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds at 5-15 km/h.

-Northeastern Region: Generally hot weather with thunderstorms in some areas during midday. Lowest temperature: 23-28 degrees Celsius, highest temperature: 39-41 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds at 5-15 km/h.

-Central Region: Generally hot weather with thunderstorms in some areas during midday. Lowest temperature: 24-28 degrees Celsius, highest temperature: 38-41 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds at 10-25 km/h.







-Eastern Region (including Pattaya City): Generally hot weather with thunderstorms in some areas, with around 10% coverage. Lowest temperature: 26-29 degrees Celsius, highest temperature: 35-40 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds at 10-30 km/h.

-Southern Region (East Coast): Generally hot weather with thunderstorms in some areas, with around 10% coverage. Lowest temperature: 24-27 degrees Celsius, highest temperature: 33-40 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds at 10-30 km/h.

-Southern Region (West Coast): Generally hot weather with thunderstorms, with around 10% coverage. Lowest temperature: 25-28 degrees Celsius, highest temperature: 34-38 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds at 10-30 km/h.

Bangkok and its vicinity: Generally hot weather with thunderstorms in some areas, with around 10% coverage. Lowest temperature: 27-29 degrees Celsius, highest temperature: 35-39 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds at 10-25 km/h.



































