Young tennis players invited to Assetwise Championship at Royal Cliff Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Royal Cliff Pattaya is thrilled to extend an invitation to young tennis enthusiasts to participate in the highly anticipated AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship, scheduled to take place on May 4 and 5, 2024, at Fitz Club.

This championship offers a golden opportunity for players aged 4 to 14 to showcase their skills and compete for points towards national rankings. Whether you’re just starting your tennis journey or you’re a seasoned player, this event welcomes participants of all levels. The primary objective is to foster a supportive and enjoyable atmosphere where everyone can relish the sport of tennis.







Expect a vibrant ambiance filled with exciting games, delectable food, refreshing beverages, and an array of prizes and gifts awaiting participants. It’s not just a tournament; it’s an experience! Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to be part of the AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship at the Royal Cliff Pattaya. Get ready to serve up some excitement and create lasting memories on the court.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to our esteemed sponsors AssetWise, Tecnifibre, and Yonex. Their generous support has made it possible for us to organize this exceptional event for the youth.

For further details and registration, please visit www.royalcliff.com/aswj or reach out via email at [email protected].







































