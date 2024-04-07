Royal Songkran Celebration at Royal Cliff Pattaya

Celebrate the Songkran Tradition and The Thai New Year with our Exclusive Package!

Indulge in the ultimate comfort of our luxurious rooms or suites, where every detail is designed to elevate your stay. Delight your palate with our exquisite Thai cuisine at our special Songkran evening dinner buffet, offering a tantalizing array of flavors.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! Dive into the festivities with exhilarating water battles by the pool. We’ve got you covered with Songkran amenities, including water guns and waterproof mobile covers, ensuring you’re fully equipped to enjoy the Thai new year in style.

Book and Stay Period: Now – 30 April 2024

Highlights:

Many categories of rooms and suites options

Daily International breakfast for 2 people

Songkran welcome pack (water gun and waterproof mobile cover) for guests stay between 12 – 23 April 2024.

Choice of one-time Songkran BBQ buffet dinner (available on 13 – 14 April) for 2 OR THB 2,000 net dining credit

Complimentary daily one-hour access to Funtasea Kid’s World

Discounts for food and beverage, spa, and laundry.

And many more.

Songkran Special Dining

As April approaches, and the vibrant Songkran festival draws near, we recognize your desire to find the ideal setting to revel in the joy of the Thai New Year with your cherished family, friends, and loved ones. In anticipation of this auspicious occasion, our skilled chefs have meticulously crafted an array of culinary delights, ensuring a memorable and delectable experience awaiting you.

Royal Songkran Buffet

Indulge in the joy of Thai New Year with our exquisite buffet experience. Delight in a diverse selection of international and Thai delicacies, complemented by homemade desserts to elegantly conclude your evening. All this for just THB 990++ per person.

Date: 13 – 14 April 2024

Venue: Panorama Restaurant

Opening Hours: 5:30 – 9:30 PM

SEA BREEZE DINING AT BREEZEO

Enjoy casual and stylish beachside dining at Breezeo, where delectable dishes are served with panoramic views of the blue ocean and magical Coral Island. You can indulge in fresh seafood, fusion cuisine, and popular Thai dishes.

Opening Hours: 12 noon – 10:30 PM

Happy Hours: 3:00 – 5:00 PM

Thai Fusion Curries

Spice up your experience with Chef Ratchanee’s Signature Thai Curry Creations. Each dish embodies the essence of Thailand’s culinary heritage in a modern way with the “Thai Fusion Curries” promotion.

Venue: Panorama Restaurant

Opening Hours: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Black & White Forest Cake

Dive into the rich texture of our Black Forest Cake or savor the delicate perfection of our White Forest Cake. Priced at just THB 150++ per piece.

Venue: Café Royal

Opening Hours: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Vodka Fever Cocktails

Our mixologist has created new easy-sipping cocktails by mixing it with fresh fruits, tropical fruits and juices that will quench your thirst at THB 350++ per cocktail.

Opening Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Happy Hours: 5:00 – 6:00 PM

