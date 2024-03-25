Koh Phangan police raid yoga school, arrest Polish youtuber for alleged sexual activities and no work permits

In a recent crackdown on suspected illicit activities, authorities in Surat Thani Province, Thailand, have raided a yoga school on Koh Phangan Island. The operation, led by Nopadol Khawmali, the district chief of Koh Phangan, unfolded on March 23rd following orders from Jatda Jitrat, the provincial governor.

The target, identified as the "TANTRA MOVEMENT SCHOOL," raised suspicions after locals reported unusual practices resembling sexual activities during yoga sessions. Upon investigation, law enforcement officers discovered Mr. Michal Grygoruk, a 46-year-old Polish national, inside the premises along with two foreign tourists.







Inside the establishment, authorities found equipment resembling male genitalia, sparking further scrutiny into the nature of the activities conducted at the school. Mr. Grygoruk, the owner of the institution, admitted to operating without the necessary work permits.

Further interrogation revealed that the school offered various yoga classes packaged as courses, with prices listed in US dollars. The pricing structure included options such as "Early Bird Individual" priced at $400 USD for a 3-day course, "Early Bird Couples" at $550 USD for a 3-day course, "Normal Price Individual" at $450 USD for a 3-day course, and "Normal Price Couples" at $600 USD for a 3-day course.







Additionally, law enforcement officers found several invoices within the establishment, further confirming the nature of the business operations. Customers were encouraged to communicate through social media platforms to schedule sessions, primarily held on weekends.

The raid resulted in the confiscation of incriminating evidence, including the suspicious equipment, invoices, and social media content. Mr. Grygoruk was subsequently detained on charges of "foreigner working without a work permit."







Nopadol emphasized that the operation was a response to longstanding complaints and urged the public to report any similar activities to local authorities promptly.

Mr. Grygoruk, known as a YouTube content creator for the VICE channel with a substantial followers of 18.1 million, now faces legal proceedings as authorities continue to investigate the matter.













































