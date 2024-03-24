Pattaya to celebrate Songkran on April 19 amid week long of water splashing in other locations in Chonburi

In a vibrant display of local culture and tradition, communities across Chonburi and Pattaya are coming together to celebrate the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. The festivities, known as Flow Days or Wan Lai, are taking place in various sub-districts from April 14 to April 22.

The celebration will kick off on April 14 in Phanat Nikom Sub-district, followed by similar events in Phan Thong Sub-district on April 15, and Bang Saen Sub-districts on April 16-17.







On April 18, the celebrations continue in Naklua and Koh Larn, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the region. The following days see Wan Lai in Pattaya on April 19, Bang Sare on April 20, Map Ta Phut, and Ban Khai on April 21, with each community adding its unique flair to the festivities.

The culmination of the event will occur on April 22 in Ban Bueng Sub-district, where residents will gather to commemorate their heritage and share it with the world. Through these celebrations, Chonburi and Pattaya reaffirm their commitment to preserving and promoting their cultural identity for future generations. Prepare your gears for fun activities and heavy road congestion in these locations.







































