Pattaya residents and tourists warned of scorching heat this week

Due to low atmospheric pressure caused by the prevailing heat covering the upper part of Thailand, the affected areas are experiencing hot weather with partial cloudiness during midday. Citizens are advised to take care of their health due to the increasing heat.

Meanwhile, the southwesterly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, covering the northeastern part, central lower part, and eastern part of the country. This condition may result in thunderstorms in some areas. People in the upper part of Thailand are cautioned against the potential dangers of thunderstorms that may occur during this period.







For the eastern and southeastern winds, covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, some areas in the southern region may experience thunderstorms. Additionally, there are high waves of approximately 1 meter high in the affected areas. It is advised for sailors to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Regarding the dust situation:

The northern upper part, northeastern lower part, central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the eastern part still have accumulated dust/haze at moderate to high levels due to the weakening winds and poor air ventilation in these areas.







Northern Region: Hot weather with partial cloudiness during midday, with a chance of thunderstorms covering 10% of the area. Mostly in Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperature: 17-24°C. Maximum temperature: 34-40°C. Southwesterly winds at 5-15 km/hr.

Northeastern Lower Region: Hot weather with partial cloudiness during midday, with a chance of thunderstorms covering 10% of the area. Mostly in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Si Sa Ket provinces. Minimum temperature: 21-25°C. Maximum temperature: 35-38°C. Southwesterly winds at 10-15 km/hr.







Central Region: Hot weather with partial cloudiness during midday, with a chance of thunderstorms covering 10% of the area. Mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Saraburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom provinces. Minimum temperature: 23-26°C. Maximum temperature: 37-38°C. Southerly winds at 10-15 km/hr.

Eastern Region: Hot weather with partial cloudiness during midday, with a chance of thunderstorms covering 20% of the area. Mostly in Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature: 24-26°C. Maximum temperature: 31-37°C. Southerly winds at 10-30 km/hr. Seas with waves lower than 1 meter except in areas with thunderstorms.







Southern Region (Eastern Coast): Hot weather during midday, with a chance of thunderstorms covering 10% of the area. Mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon provinces. Minimum temperature: 22-26°C. Maximum temperature: 33-39°C. Southeasterly winds at 15-30 km/hr. Seas with waves around 1 meter except in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern Region (Western Coast): Hot weather during midday, with a chance of thunderstorms covering 10% of the area. Mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces. Minimum temperature: 23-27°C. Maximum temperature: 34-38°C. Easterly winds at 15-30 km/hr. Seas with waves around 1 meter except in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and Vicinity: Hot weather during midday, with a chance of thunderstorms covering 10% of the area. Minimum temperature: 26-28°C. Maximum temperature: 35-37°C. Southerly winds at 10-20 km/hr.































