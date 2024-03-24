Pattaya beach operators warned against blocking parking spaces

PATTAYA, Thailand – Motorists parking their vehicles along Beach Road in front of Jomtien Beach without renting beach umbrellas or sunbeds have faced ongoing harassment from beach umbrella rental operators who claim ownership of these parking spots.

Responding to escalating concerns regarding these unfair beach parking practices, authorities in Pattaya swiftly took action on March 23 to address the issue, implementing strict measures to restore order and preserving the city’s tourism reputation.







Under the directives outlined in Municipal Announcement No. 30, beach operators and their assistants were expressly prohibited from reserving public parking spaces for customers who had not rented their services. The announcement also outlined the consequences for violators, including immediate penalties such as a 15-day shutdown of operations. Repeat offenders were firmly warned that continued non-compliance could lead to permanent closure.

The municipality aims to bolster Pattaya’s status as a top-tier tourist destination while ensuring fair access to public amenities. It served as a firm reminder to beachfront businesses to adhere rigorously to municipal regulations and uphold the rights of all beachgoers.





































