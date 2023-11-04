Pattaya takes bold steps to regulate beachfront businesses

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn chaired a council meeting at City Hall on November 3 to deliberate measures for tackling various issues concerning beachfront businesses. The discussions centered on the regulation and establishment of rules for operators, particularly for those offering umbrella and deckchair rental services.







To enhance order and safety along the beachfront, the council resolved to place strict prohibitions on unauthorized Thai massage services in public areas within Pattaya city limits. Operators were required to obtain permits, valid for one year, and failure to renew would result in license revocation. The transfer of permits to third parties is also strictly forbidden.

Additional regulations were imposed on beach masseurs, including guidelines for appropriate attire, avoidance of undesirable behavior, maintenance of neat facial hair, and a prohibition on the sale of massage oils. Furthermore, massage therapists were mandated to have a registered residence within Pattaya, and public health officials conducted background checks before permitting their practice.







Currently, Pattaya boasts a total of 423 registered beachfront business operators across its four beaches, offering umbrella and deckchair rental services. The breakdown by beach is as follows: Pattaya Beach: 118 operators with 115 masseurs in distinctive yellow attire. Jomtien Beach: 251 operators with 120 masseurs recognized by their pink attire. Dongtan Beach: 44 operators with 143 masseurs identified by their blue attire and Cosy Beach: 5 operators. All are subject to an annual fee of 750 Baht.

These measures are strategically implemented to regulate beachfront activities, ensuring safety and order while enhancing the quality of services for both tourists and residents enjoying Pattaya’s picturesque beaches.































