Pattaya wins award for unmatched Integrity and Transparency Assessment

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a grand ceremony held at the Government House in Bangkok, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet basked in the glory of receiving the esteemed Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA) Award for the highest development category. This prestigious accolade, presented by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, commends Pattaya for its exceptional performance as a state agency during the fiscal year 2023.

The ITA Awards, designed to evaluate and honour integrity and transparency within state agencies across Thailand, witnessed a distinguished gathering presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, along with senior officials from the Office of the Prime Minister.







Pattaya, renowned for its vibrant coastal allure and status as a tourism hub, emerged as a beacon of integrity and transparency, meeting the stringent criteria set for the ITA Awards, particularly in the highest development category.

Mayor Poramet expressed his immense pride in Pattaya’s achievement, emphasizing the rigorous evaluation process that singled out the city as a paragon of integrity and transparency in its operations. Pattaya’s cumulative score not only met but exceeded the established goals and criteria for the ITA Awards, elevating it among the 8,303 state agencies evaluated nationwide. Remarkably, Pattaya stood tall as one of only 33 state agencies to be honoured in the highest development category.







This accolade stands as a testament to the effective and efficient management of Pattaya, marked by fairness and transparency at every level. Mayor Poramet acknowledged the dedication and hard work of every staff member, from top-level management to each employee, who contributed to fostering integrity and transparency within the organization.

Mayor Poramet underscored the significance of this award, saying, “This recognition is a milestone for Pattaya, reaffirming the city’s commitment to public service and the paramount importance of maintaining integrity and transparency. Our achievement not only highlights Pattaya’s dedication to serving our citizens with honour but also underscores our commitment to maximizing public benefits through transparency and integrity in every facet of our operations.”



























