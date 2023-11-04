Extended hours for entertainment venues to first start in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket on Dec 15

Thailand is set to test extended hours for entertainment venues in four provinces as part of a pilot project to boost tourism revenue. The initiative, scheduled to commence on December 15, will allow nightspots in selected tourist-heavy cities across the Central, East, South, and Northern regions including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi (Pattaya) and Phuket to operate until 4 a.m.

The decision was confirmed during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at Government House, with key figures such as Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and provincial governors in attendance.







This temporary measure, contrasting with the current 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. closing times, aims to cater to late-night patrons and stimulate economic activity. The Interior Ministry has been tasked with overseeing the implementation, including zoning and the pilot’s duration. To address safety concerns, heightened monitoring for illegal drug activity in entertainment venues will accompany the relaxed hours.

This move follows a Cabinet approval in September to extend operational hours of nightlife establishments to invigorate the tourism sector in anticipation of the peak season, assigning the Interior Ministry to spearhead the initiative in collaboration with other government departments and agencies. (NNT)



























